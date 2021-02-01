Monarchs Overwintering in Mexico – Virtual Workshopat Yew Dell Gardens

Monarchs Overwintering in Mexico – Virtual Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

It is a fascinating journey!

Curious about what happened to the monarchs that passed through our area this past summer? “Our” monarchs are the super-powered generation that migrates to Mexico, overwinters there, and continues north to lay the eggs that become generation 1. Tavia Cathcart Brown, Executive Director at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve, will share stories and photos of her personal experience with monarchs overwintering in Mexico. We will leave plenty of time for your questions about this fascinating journey.

Zoom session link will be emailed as the date approaches.

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org