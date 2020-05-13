× Expand Sheila Rush Monroe County students learn how to churn butter.

Monroe County Pioneer Days

OFFICIAL MONROE COUNTY BICENTENNIAL EVENT

Old Mulkey joins the fun of presenting 18 interactive heritage activities. There will be spinning, weaving, quilting, churning butter, working leather, making butter/soap/candles/corn husk dolls, rendering lard, sewing on buttons and MORE!

The event will be held at the Exhibition Hall at the Monroe County Fairgrounds.

All school groups must register to attend.

Free.

For more information call (270) 487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov/tompkinsville/parks/historic/old-mulkey-meetinghouse-state-historic-site