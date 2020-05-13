Monroe County Pioneer Days

to Google Calendar - Monroe County Pioneer Days - 2020-05-13 08:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monroe County Pioneer Days - 2020-05-13 08:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monroe County Pioneer Days - 2020-05-13 08:15:00 iCalendar - Monroe County Pioneer Days - 2020-05-13 08:15:00

Monroe County Fairgrounds 197 Armory Drive, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167

Monroe County Pioneer Days

OFFICIAL MONROE COUNTY BICENTENNIAL EVENT

Old Mulkey joins the fun of presenting 18 interactive heritage activities. There will be spinning, weaving, quilting, churning butter, working leather, making butter/soap/candles/corn husk dolls, rendering lard, sewing on buttons and MORE!

The event will be held at the Exhibition Hall at the Monroe County Fairgrounds.

All school groups must register to attend.

Free.

For more information call  (270) 487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov/tompkinsville/parks/historic/old-mulkey-meetinghouse-state-historic-site

Info

Monroe County Fairgrounds 197 Armory Drive, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167 View Map
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, History, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Monroe County Pioneer Days - 2020-05-13 08:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monroe County Pioneer Days - 2020-05-13 08:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monroe County Pioneer Days - 2020-05-13 08:15:00 iCalendar - Monroe County Pioneer Days - 2020-05-13 08:15:00