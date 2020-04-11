Monster Jam at Rupp Arena

to Google Calendar - Monster Jam at Rupp Arena - 2020-04-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monster Jam at Rupp Arena - 2020-04-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monster Jam at Rupp Arena - 2020-04-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - Monster Jam at Rupp Arena - 2020-04-11 19:00:00

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Monster Jam at Rupp Arena

 Monster Jam® is adrenaline-charged family entertainment featuring some of the most recognizable trucks in the world including Grave Digger®, Max-D™ and many more. Our world-class drivers push these perfectly engineered Monster Jam trucks to their limits in Freestyle, 2-Wheel Skills and Racing competitions that promise to put families on the edge of their seats in this unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable event!

For more information visit  rupparena.com

Info

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Monster Jam at Rupp Arena - 2020-04-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monster Jam at Rupp Arena - 2020-04-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monster Jam at Rupp Arena - 2020-04-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - Monster Jam at Rupp Arena - 2020-04-11 19:00:00