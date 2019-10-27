Monster Mash 5K Bash Fun Run at the Carson Center

The Carson Center is hosting its 2nd Annual Monster Mash 5K Bash Fun Run and 1K Walk on Sunday, October 27th at the Carson Center. This will be a non-competitive event for the entire family, including your pets. Come dressed in your Halloween best (costumes encouraged but not required!) After the run/walk, all monsters will be treated to Franks and Fizz with a walk down Trick-or-Treat Alley. Registration begins at 1:30pm. Pet parade / costume contest will be at 2:30pm. The race begins at 3:00pm for runners and 3:10pm for walkers.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org