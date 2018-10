Monster Mash 5K Bash at the Carson Center

This will be a non-competitive event for the entire family, including your pets. Come dressed in your Halloween best (costumes encouraged but not required!) After the run/walk, all monsters will be treated to Franks-n-Steins with a walk down Trick-or-Treat Alley.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org