× Expand Spotlight Playhouse Monster Mash

Monster Mash Cabaret at Spotlight Playhouse

Join the STARS (Spotlight Theatrical Arts Repertoire School) for their presentation of the annual Monster Mash Cabaret. Filled with songs and dances from the Halloween season, this one-of-a-kind event is a hit year after year.

Free Outdoor Event

Suggested Donation $5 or pay what you can.

Bring a chair or blanket.

We will move indoors if the weather is uncooperative.

Food trucks and vendors will be on site.

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com