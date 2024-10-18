Monster Mash Cabaret at The Spotlight Playhouse in Berea

Get ready for a spooktacular evening of thrills and chills at the Spotlight Acting School's annual Monster Mash Cabaret, taking place from October 18th to 20th! This family-friendly event has become a beloved tradition, offering a fang-tastic blend of music, dance, and theatrical performances that will leave audiences both entertained and enchanted. Our talented students have been hard at work preparing a show that celebrates all things Halloween, with plenty of surprises lurking around every corner.

From classic monster tunes to spine-tingling dance numbers, the Monster Mash Cabaret is a perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit. Whether you're a fan of the creepy or the kooky, the show promises something for everyone. Don't miss out on this hauntingly good time—join us for an evening of fun, frights, and fantastic performances that will have you tapping your toes and howling with delight! Tickets are on sale now, so grab yours before they vanish into the night!

Check website for showtimes.

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com