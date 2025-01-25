× Expand Photo Submitted Monte Skelton

Monte Skelton and Friends at Glema Mahr

For Monte Skelton, music is a way of life. Whether he is performing live or composing an album, it’s very likely there’s an instrument nearby that he can play quite well. The University of Evansville alumni is a music educator at Evansville Music Academy and performs throughout the Midwestern United States. Along with recording, mixing, mastering and producing multiple solo albums, Monte also has performed with the legendary group The Temptations and jazz vocalist Sherrie Bias.

