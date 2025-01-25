Monte Skelton and Friends at Glema Mahr

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

For Monte Skelton, music is a way of life. Whether he is performing live or composing an album, it’s very likely there’s an instrument nearby that he can play quite well. The University of Evansville alumni is a music educator at Evansville Music Academy and performs throughout the Midwestern United States. Along with recording, mixing, mastering and producing multiple solo albums, Monte also has performed with the legendary group The Temptations and jazz vocalist Sherrie Bias.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org

270-821-2787
