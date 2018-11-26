Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Carson Center

 The Tony Award winning Best Musical, Monty Python’s Spamalot, begins its search for the Holy Grail in the Fall of 2018. This outrageous musical comedy is lovingly ripped off from the film classic “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” with a book by Eric Idle and music and lyrics by the Grammy Award winning team of Mr. Idle and John Du Prez, Spamalot tells the tale of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail. Flying cows, killer rabbits, taunting Frenchmen, and show-stopping musical numbers are just a few of the reasons audiences worldwide are eating up Spamalot!

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
270-908-2037
