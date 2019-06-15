Moonlight Canoe and Kayak Trip at Pennyrile

We will use the almost full moon to guide us over the water to see what creatures are using the lake. Trips will last about 2 hours on the water. Bring water, bug spray, and flashlight. Fee: $25 per boat or only $10 if you bring your own canoe or kayak. Participants must be 10+ years. Please register 1 week before the trip by emailing haley.joseph@ky.gov.

For more information call (270) 821-4171