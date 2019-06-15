Moonlight Canoe and Kayak Trip at Pennyrile

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Moonlight Canoe and Kayak Trip at Pennyrile

We will use the almost full moon to guide us over the water to see what creatures are using the lake. Trips will last about 2 hours on the water. Bring water, bug spray, and flashlight. Fee: $25 per boat or only $10 if you bring your own canoe or kayak. Participants must be 10+ years. Please register 1 week before the trip by emailing haley.joseph@ky.gov.

For more information call (270) 821-4171

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408 View Map
Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor, Sports
