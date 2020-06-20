Moonshine Hideaway Dinner at Jenny Wiley

Join us at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park for a one-of-a-kind experience. See how the old timers brewed that famous mountain “white-lightning.”

Engage in an informative, yet fun, demonstration by “Uncle Shine” of how moonshine was brewed in the old days and how we have adapted that type of lifestyle to make moonshine now.

Listen to music performed by the local “Moonshine Band” and feast on an Appalachian-style BBQ meal.

Dates Available:

2020: Apr. 4, June 20, Sept. 19

For more information call 606-889-1790