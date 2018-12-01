Morehead Hometown Holiday

18th Annual Morehead Hometown Holiday takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Morehead. The event will feature music, theatre and treats from downtown businesses, along with a holiday performance from the Cave Run Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m.

The Kentucky Folk Art Center is a cultural, educational and economic development service of Morehead State University. The center is open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the Kentucky Folk Art Center, call (606) 783-2204 or visit kyfolkart.org.