Morehead Mystical Market at Rowan County Arts Center
Rowan County Arts Center 215 East Main Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Check out some of our local psychics, tarot readers, and crafters. March 29th from 11-5 & March 30th from 11-4 at the Rowan County Arts Center Auditorium. Admission is $5. Kids under 12 get in free. Hosted by Slate Creek Creations.
For more information email slatecreekcreations@gmail.com.
