Morehead Mystical Market at Rowan County Arts Center

Check out some of our local psychics, tarot readers, and crafters. March 29th from 11-5 & March 30th from 11-4 at the Rowan County Arts Center Auditorium. Admission is $5. Kids under 12 get in free. Hosted by Slate Creek Creations.

For more information email slatecreekcreations@gmail.com.