Morehead State U Opens Theatrical Season with '[title of show]'

Morehead State University’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance will kick-off its 2019-20 theatrical season with the production of “[title of show].”

Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, through Saturday, Oct. 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Lucille Caudill Theatre in Breckinridge Hall.

“[title of show]” is the story about four friends trying to write and produce an original musical and send it to Broadway. Through their vigilant pursuit of success, the friends learn to overcome challenges, trust in themselves and find inspiration in the face of adversity. The production’s story is about love, acceptance and tight-knit friendships that persist through even the most difficult times.

Tickets are $11, $6 for seniors and non-MSU students and free with ID to MSU students.

For more information on tickets, contact the MSU box office at 606-783-2170.

To learn more about MSU theatrical productions and the Department of Music, Theatre and Dance, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/mtd, email mtd@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2473.

