Morehead State U Welcomes Animal Activist Jenny Brown

The Morehead State University Philosophy and Religious Studies Club will welcome prominent vegan educator and animal activist Jenny Brown at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Room 002 in Breckinridge Hall. The discussion is free and open to the public.

Brown, a native of Louisville, has been a longtime activist for animals and against the practice of factory farming. She became a vegetarian at 18 and built a career in film and television while volunteering her time and talents making undercover videos for various animal advocacy organizations. She later left her career as a TV and film producer to open a sanctuary for animals from the food production industry that would then become the Woodstock Farm Sanctuary, one of the most recognized and respected farm and animal sanctuaries in the country.

Brown wrote her self-described “memoir-with-a-mission” titled “The Lucky Ones: My Passionate Fight for Farm Animals” in 2012. Since 2016, Brown has been touring universities and colleges across the country speaking about animals, food, health and the environment.

“Philosophers have always questioned aspects of their world that go unnoticed and asked whether some other arrangement might be better,” said Dr. Scott Davison, professor of philosophy at MSU. “The MSU Philosophy and Religious Studies Club is happy to welcome Jenny to campus so that she can share with us her perspective on animals. This will help us think carefully about our society and how it works in case some other arrangement might be better – not just for us, but for the world as a whole.”

To learn more about Jenny Brown, visit www.theveganspeaker.com.

For more information on MSU’s Department of History, Philosophy, Politics, Global Studies and Legal Studies, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/hpil, email hpil@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2655.

