Morehead State University Candlelight Carol Concert

The Morehead State University Concert Choir, Chamber Singers and Tuba/Euphonium Ensemble will present a Candlelight Carol Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, in Duncan Recital Hall, located in the Baird Music Hall. The Rowan County Senior High School Concert Choir, under the direction of Josh Hamilton, is the concert’s special guest ensemble. The concert is entitled “Ring Those Christmas Bells” and many of the pieces will include bells in the texts. The choirs will share “Ring Those Christmas Bells,” “Carol of the Bells” and “Caroling, Caroling, Christmas Bells are Ringing” as part of the program. The audience will participate in carol singing accompanied by William Murphy, MSU staff accompanist. These carols will be sung between the short sets of music each ensemble presents. Audience sing-alongs include “Silver Bells,” “Jingle Bells,” “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride” and “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.” Following a choral rendition of “Joy to the World” with brass, the concert will conclude with the MSU Concert Choir surrounding the audience with candles to sing Malcolm Sargent’s arrangement of “Silent Night.” Throughout the night, there will be a mixture of various moods and styles. The MSU Tuba/Euphonium Ensemble will play “Believe” from “The Polar Express,” “Santa Baby” and “Hanukkah Song.” Popular choral pieces will include “Up on the House-top,” “White Winter Hymnal,” “Be Careful, Don’t Tear the Paper” and “The World for Christmas.” The two concert choirs will join together to sing choruses from Antonio Vivaldi’s “Magnificat.” The text is Mary’s song of praise. Jocelyn Goldy (sophomore, Morehead) and Tess Sergent (freshman, Paintsville) will be the soprano soloists. Other pieces include Edvard Grieg’s “Ave maris stella,” Jake Runestad’s “Let My Love Be Heard,” Philip Stopford’s “Lully, Lulla, Lullay” and Melinda Bargreen’s “There is No Rose.” “The concert is designed to bring the town and gown of Rowan County together to enjoy singing,” said Dr. Greg Detweiler, director of choral studies at MSU. “We want people to leave with songs in their hearts and minds to carry them through this joyous season.” Tickets are $5 for adults and students may attend free of charge. Tickets will be sold at the door. Morehead State University is committed to the safety and health of our faculty, staff, students and guests. We are following CDC guidance and requiring appropriate spacing and masking when indoors.

For more information on the choral festival, email Detweiler at g.detweiler@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2480. To learn more about music programs at MSU, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/music .

