Morehead State University Choral Festival

The annual Morehead State University Choral Festival will return after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 61st MSU Choral Festival is held Nov. 8 and 9, with a concert presented each night for the public. The Morehead State University Choirs will present their concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8., at the First Baptist Church, 123 E. Main Street in Morehead.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 100 high school students from nine different Ohio and Kentucky high schools present a concert in the Adron Doran University Center (ADUC) ballroom. The show is under the direction of Dr. Eph Ehly, one of the most sought-after choral clinicians in America. The concert features pieces sung by the festival choir and solos presented by the high school solo competition winners. Admission to this concert is $3.

Morehead State University is committed to the safety and health of our faculty, staff, students and guests. We are following CDC guidance and requiring appropriate spacing and masking when indoors. For more information on the choral festival, visits www.moreheadstate.edu/choral-festival, email Detweiler at g.detweiler@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2480. To learn more about music programs at MSU, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/music .

For more information call (606) 783-2000 visit moreheadstate.edu