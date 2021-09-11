Morehead State University Commemorates September 11

Morehead State University will honor the historical significance and the lives lost during the terrorist attack on the U.S. that took place on Sept. 11, 2001 (9/11), at a 9/11 20th Anniversary Event. The commemoration is from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, in Room 325 of the Adron Doran University Center.

The event is hosted by the Campus Activities Board (CAB). It is organized by Gracie Roberts, a sophomore space systems engineer and computer science major from Cynthiana and CAB’s coordinator of educational programming. The event will feature a PowerPoint presentation of different facts about the events of 9/11 and the memorials established at each location. Attendees will observe a moment of silence for families and lives affected by these events. Attendees will also be entered to win a 9/11 Memorial shirt.

Roberts said an event like this is essential for the campus community to witness to learn from our history, honor those whose lives were lost in the attacks and acknowledge how this moment changed our country forever.

"As it is the 20th anniversary of this tragedy, many students on campus were not even alive for the 2001 attacks. Therefore, it's more important than ever to share the history of what happened that day and remember the sacrifice and bravery of those who acted quickly," she said. "Although this can be a heavy topic, as coordinator of educational programming, I know it is my duty to talk about these things. As the saying goes: '9/11: Never Forget.' I look forward to doing my part to make sure we, as a campus and as a community, never forget."

To learn more about this event, visit https://events.moreheadstate.edu/#!view/event/date/20210909/event_id/17873.

For more information about MSU's Campus Activities Board, call 606-783-2071, email cab@moreheadstate.edu or visit www.moreheadstate.edu/cab.

For more information call (606) 783-2000 visit moreheadstate.edu