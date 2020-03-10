Morehead State University Presents “Soldier’s Tales” Concert

The Morehead State University Artist Series will present the concert “Soldier’s Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Duncan Recital Hall in Baird Music Hall on the Morehead campus. The show is free and open to the public.

This “Soldier’s Tales” concert contains two well-known chamber works that revolve in some way around World War I. Robert Kurka’s “The Good Schweik Suite” is a story of a Czech soldier at the time of WWI, and Igor Stravinsky’s “L’Histoire du Soldat” was written in 1917, during WWI, a time in which musicians and finances to produce full operas or ballets were scarce.

This concert is part of our MSU Artist Series chamber music series. MSU music faculty and students will make up the Kurka ensemble, and the Stravinsky septet will be comprised entirely of faculty. Lori Baruth, a professor of music who will play clarinet in the concert, said this performance would engage, excite and educate the audience.

“Several members of the MSU music faculty meet and brainstorm some unique ideas and significant chamber works that we believe our students and campus community should have the opportunity to hear performed live,” said Lori Baruth, professor of music at MSU. “It is a rare treat to have the opportunity to hear these works performed live and they are significant works in the gamut of chamber music that we hope to bring something special to the MSU students and community.”

