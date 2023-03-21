Morehead State University Presents Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story

Morehead State will host Dr. Cicero Fain IV, an author and visiting diversity scholar at Marshall University, who will discuss his book, "Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story," on Tuesday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the Adron Doran University Center (ADUC) Theater. Published in 2019 by the University of Illinois Press, the book details the many ways that African Americans negotiated the racial climate of the post-Civil War era, tracing the development of the black working class and illustrating how kinship networks, black community development and property ownership, and legal challenges, enabled this African American working class to meet the challenges presented by the institutionalized racism of Jim Crow. Further, Fain's work provides a portrait of Appalachia rarely seen. Usually depicted as a rural region inhabited by whites, "Black Huntington" places urban blacks at center stage. Sponsors of the event include the Office of Student Activities, MSU Diversity and Inclusion and Dr. Tom Kiffmeyer, associate professor of history.

For more information, contact Kiffmeyer at t.kiffmeyer@moreheadstate.edu or 606-783-5162. To learn about programs in MSU's Department of History, Philosophy, Politics, Global Studies & Legal Studies, email hgpl@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2655.

