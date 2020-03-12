Morehead State University Presents Blues Singer-Songwriter John Ford

Morehead State University will present a concert featuring Cincinnati-based blues guitarist and singer-songwriter John Ford, along with special guest MSU music faculty musicians, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Duncan Recital Hall in Baird Music Hall on the Morehead campus. Tickets are $5.

The concert is sponsored by the Morehead State Music Industry Club will be celebrating Ford's latest CD release "John Ford Live at Morehead State University," which he recorded with The John Ford Blues Society during his concert performance on March 31, 2016, in Duncan Recital Hall. The EP features six songs that includes five blues classics and one original song, "Ma Sibbi's Chicken & Dumplins.” The CD will be available for purchase at the show.

Ford assimilates the blues of the 1920s and ‘30s, '40s country and a pinch of gospel rhythm to come up with his own brand of the American roots music experience. Growing up in New Richmond, Ohio, a small river town 20 miles east of Cincinnati, Ford fell in love with the blues at an early age and has been writing since his early teens.

Over the past few years, he has performed at notable blues clubs and venues in Indianapolis, St. Louis, Chicago and Mississippi. He has opened for notable blues artists like Cedric Burnside, Patrick Sweaney, Damon Fowler and Ruthie Foster. In 2015, Ford was nominated for a Cincinnati Entertainment Award.

“This concert provides a rare opportunity for the campus community and surrounding area to experience authentic Delta blues-inspired music,” said Glenn Ginn, associate professor of music. “This is the music that was born and nurtured in the deep South and now has influenced many forms of modern music. John Ford delivers the music with its original roots still attached.”

Learn more about John Ford by visiting https://johnfordblues.com/.

To learn more about music programs at MSU, contact the Department of Music, Theatre and Dance at mtd@moreheadstate.edu, 606-783-2473 or visit www.moreheadstate.edu/mtd.

For more information call (606) 783-2000 visit moreheadstate.edu