Morehead State University Sophomore Art & Design Exhibition

Eagle students get invaluable education, guidance, studio time and experience through the years they spend in MSU’s Department of Art & Design. They also get a chance to exhibit their work to fellow students, faculty, staff and the community...sometimes for the first time ever.

Many times, this takes place thanks to MSU’s annual Sophomore Art & Design Exhibition. The 2019 show, “In the Making,” will be on display at the Golding-Yang Art Gallery from Feb. 6-20.

Participation in the Sophomore Art & Design Exhibition is mandatory for all art and design students. This year, approximately 30 students will each present a curated selection of four to six pieces they have created at MSU in 100-level and 200-level classes. At the conclusion of the exhibition, they will also meet with MSU faculty from the Department of Art & Design to discuss their experience and their work.

For more information about MSU’s Department of Art and Design, call 606-783-2766 or visit moreheadstate.edu/art.

For more information call (606) 783-2000 visit moreheadstate.edu