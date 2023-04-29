Morehead State University Spring Gala

Morehead State University will welcome alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends to a night under the big top with its Annual Spring Gala. The 2023 Spring Gala, "The Greatest Gala," is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Adron Doran University Center (ADUC). The evening begins with a reception featuring hors d'oeuvres, wine, cocktails and a silent auction, followed by dinner and a spectacular circus-style show. Under the direction of music professor Dr. Greg Wing, this year's show features some of the biggest hit songs from the popular movie musical "The Greatest Showman." There will also be performances of other hit songs from popular artists like Journey, Pharrell Williams, Van Morrison, and Taylor Swift. It highlights the talents of the faculty, staff and students from the Department of Music, Theatre and Dance, along with the MSU Dance Team and MSU Cheer Team. After the show, dessert and dancing will close out the festivities. The proceeds from this event, which raises nearly $100,000 annually, provide educational opportunities for MSU students. "The Gala is our premiere event, and it's a perfect way to not only enjoy an amazing and entertaining evening but also support a great cause," said Mikayla Ray (Class of 2021), event officer for alumni relations and development. Tickets for the MSU Spring Gala are on sale now, and the RSVP deadline is Friday, April 21. To purchase tickets online, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/gala. Additional information is available by calling the Office of Alumni Relations and Development at 606-783-2033 or 1-877-783-ALUM (2586).

For more information call (606) 783-2000 visit moreheadstate.edu