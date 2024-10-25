Morehead State University presents Beautifica

Morehead State University 112 University Blvd., Morehead, Kentucky 40351

A world-renowned, award-winning planetarium show returns to Morehead State University's Star Theater.   “Beautifica” is the brainchild of Creator and Composer James Hood. It is a 360-degree journey through worlds real and imagined, from mind-blowing particle fields to unashamedly euphoric fantastic environments almost impossible to describe.    

Suitable for families, the show will be performed throughout the rest of the year.    

Showtimes include:  

Friday, Oct. 25 – 5, 6:30, and 8 p.m.  

Saturday, Nov. 2 – 2:15, 3:30, and 4:45 p.m.  

Saturday, Nov. 16 - 2:15, 3:30, and 4:45 p.m.  

Saturday, Dec. 7 - 2:15, 3:30, and 4:45 p.m.  

Friday, Dec. 13 – 5, 6:30, and 8 p.m.  

Friday, Dec. 20 – 5, 6:30, and 8:30 p.m.   

Tickets are $22 for adults and $12 for students, seniors, military personnel, and children 13 and under. VIP packages, which include a digital download of the show's soundtrack, are also available.  

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tickets.beautifica.show/morehead/.   

