Morning Yoga on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle

The Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Morning Yoga on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle

Join us as we celebrate Summer with Yoga on the rooftop of the Kentucky Castle!

Bring your yoga mat, relax and enjoy an hour of wellness in the fresh spring air. For all levels and ages, including beginners. Sessions are led by certified yoga instructors from locally owned Homegrown Yoga. See you on the rooftop!

If inclement weather, the class will be held in the Greenhouse.

Additional Options: Breakfast reservations are available at our Castle Farm Restaurant by calling (859) 256-0322 or visiting https://www.thekentuckycastle.com/eat-drink.

Questions? mary@thekentuckycastle.com

For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com

The Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
Health & Wellness, Sports
8592560322
