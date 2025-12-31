× Expand Stacie Barton Mosaic Snowman Workshop at Art Center of the Bluegrass.

Create a fun and festive snowman that won't melt away when the temperature warms up! Class registration includes all the supplies you need to create a snowman mosaic, including a 7" flat wooden cutout, an assortment of glass tiles, and a take-home grout kit. All ages are welcome, but children under 10 must be accompanied by a registered adult.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org