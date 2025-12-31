Mosaic Snowman Workshop at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Mosaic Snowman Workshop at  Art Center of the Bluegrass

Create a fun and festive snowman that won't melt away when the temperature warms up! Class registration includes all the supplies you need to create a snowman mosaic, including a 7" flat wooden cutout, an assortment of glass tiles, and a take-home grout kit. All ages are welcome, but children under 10 must be accompanied by a registered adult.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
859-236-4054
