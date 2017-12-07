Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

to Google Calendar - Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker - 2017-12-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker - 2017-12-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker - 2017-12-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker - 2017-12-07 20:00:00

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

 Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker Concert at the Paramount

December 7, 2017 – 7:30 PM

Tickets $60, $55, $50, $45

The Paramount Arts Center partners with the Ashland Youth Ballet to present The Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker on December 7.  Celebrate the Magic of Christmas with Moscow Ballet’s almost 40 ballerinas and danseurs. Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker is known for its award-winning Principal Dancers, lavish costumes in the style of the Victorian era, many backdrops created by “La La Land’ Concept Designer Carl Sprague, and its Russian focus including life-sized Matryoshka Dolls, Russian folk legends Ded Moroz (Father Christmas) and Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) and Troika Sleigh. Adults and children enjoy the special effects of the flapping winged owl on the Grandfather clock, the growing 50 ft tall Christmas Tree, the Dove of Peace with a 20ft wingspan, and of course, the leaps, spins, and extraordinary moves of the company all performed to Tchaikovsky’s complete and incomparable score.

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

Info
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker - 2017-12-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker - 2017-12-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker - 2017-12-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker - 2017-12-07 20:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

July 31, 2017

Tuesday

August 1, 2017

Wednesday

August 2, 2017

Thursday

August 3, 2017

Friday

August 4, 2017

Saturday

August 5, 2017

Sunday

August 6, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™