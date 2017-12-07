Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker Concert at the Paramount

December 7, 2017 – 7:30 PM

Tickets $60, $55, $50, $45

The Paramount Arts Center partners with the Ashland Youth Ballet to present The Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker on December 7. Celebrate the Magic of Christmas with Moscow Ballet’s almost 40 ballerinas and danseurs. Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker is known for its award-winning Principal Dancers, lavish costumes in the style of the Victorian era, many backdrops created by “La La Land’ Concept Designer Carl Sprague, and its Russian focus including life-sized Matryoshka Dolls, Russian folk legends Ded Moroz (Father Christmas) and Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) and Troika Sleigh. Adults and children enjoy the special effects of the flapping winged owl on the Grandfather clock, the growing 50 ft tall Christmas Tree, the Dove of Peace with a 20ft wingspan, and of course, the leaps, spins, and extraordinary moves of the company all performed to Tchaikovsky’s complete and incomparable score.

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com