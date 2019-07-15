Makings of a Master Exhibit at SKyPac

Makings of a Master exhibit

The Kentucky Arts Council’s traveling folk and traditional arts exhibit, Makings of a Master, will be at Bowling Green’s Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) through Aug. 31, and will feature several pieces of art that are new to the exhibit.

Willow chairs created by master furniture maker George Beard and his apprentice Justin Roberts, both of Murray, a white oak basket made by National Heritage Fellow Leona Waddell of Cecilia, instruments made by master luthier and Governor’s Award in the Arts recipient Doug Naselroad and his apprentices, and a full-size skiff made by the late Raymond Hicks will be added to The Makings of a Master. The exhibit features several display cases housing a variety of musical instruments, tools and artworks made by master tradition bearers, interpretive panels, display photos and quotes, along with a push-button video display.

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com