Moscow Festival Ballet at the Clemens Fine Arts Center

Sunday, April 22, 2018

Adults: $30 Students/Children: $15

7:30 p.m.

Moscow Festival Ballet brings classic Russian ballet in the tradition of the Bolshoi and Mariinsky theatres to audiences around the world. Scored with the timeless beauty of Tchaikowsky's classic music, the ageless fairy tale of The Sleeping Beauty is considered a masterpiece of classical ballet.

For more information call 270-534-3212 or visit artsinfocus.org