Moster Jam at Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Moster Jam at Rupp Arena

Get ready for Monster Jam® Triple Threat Series! The new season will bring motorsport fans to the edge of their seats with adrenaline-charged, high-flying, four-wheel excitement that is fun for the entire family.

Featuring the eight most intense athletes of Monster Jam, Kentucky fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor using customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and the famous Monster Jam trucks.

For more information visit  rupparena.com

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
