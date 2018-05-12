Moster Jam at Rupp Arena

Get ready for Monster Jam® Triple Threat Series! The new season will bring motorsport fans to the edge of their seats with adrenaline-charged, high-flying, four-wheel excitement that is fun for the entire family.

Featuring the eight most intense athletes of Monster Jam, Kentucky fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor using customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and the famous Monster Jam trucks.

.

For more information visit rupparena.com