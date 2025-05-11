Mother's Day Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop Grill
to
Tempo by Hilton 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Tempo by Hilton
High Stakes Rooftop Grill Patio
Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet
Celebrate the amazing moms in your life with a stunning Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet set high above the city, offering breathtaking rooftop views and an atmosphere as vibrant and beautiful as she is.
Indulge in a delicious buffet spread featuring chef-inspired dishes, fresh seasonal ingredients, and sweet treats she'll love. Pair it all with handcrafted cocktails, mimosas, and more from our rooftop bar — perfectly curated to toast to mom in style.
For an extra-special touch, treat her to our Fresh Flower Bar, lovingly provided by our friends at Bloomed Roots. Choose and customize a beautiful bouquet for mom to take home — available for an additional cost.
Make this Mother’s Day unforgettable with a celebration as elevated as she is.
Add-ons available
Guest 10yrs and under
$25.00
For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com