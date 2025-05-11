Mother's Day Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop Grill

Celebrate the amazing moms in your life with a stunning Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet set high above the city, offering breathtaking rooftop views and an atmosphere as vibrant and beautiful as she is.

Indulge in a delicious buffet spread featuring chef-inspired dishes, fresh seasonal ingredients, and sweet treats she'll love. Pair it all with handcrafted cocktails, mimosas, and more from our rooftop bar — perfectly curated to toast to mom in style.

For an extra-special touch, treat her to our Fresh Flower Bar, lovingly provided by our friends at Bloomed Roots. Choose and customize a beautiful bouquet for mom to take home — available for an additional cost.

Make this Mother’s Day unforgettable with a celebration as elevated as she is.

Add-ons available

Guest 10yrs and under

$25.00

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com