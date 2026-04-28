Mother’s Day Buffet at Pennyrile State Park

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Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Mother’s Day Buffet at Pennyrile State Park

It’s not just a meal… it’s slowing down, sitting together, and making time for Mom 💐

Join us for our Mother’s Day Buffet on May 10.

We’ll have the table ready for you.

To make reservations, call 270-797-3421

Info

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
270-797-3421
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