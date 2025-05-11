Mother’s Day Farm to Table Brunch at Shaker Village

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330

Mother’s Day Farm to Table Brunch at Shaker Village

Enjoy an unforgettable Sunday brunch to celebrate Mother’s Day.Created by River Cottage Farms.

May 11, 2025 / 12pmSouth Union HotelBy Reservation Only

First Course:Fresh market Cobb salad with marinated egg and blue cheese dressing

Second Course:Spring vegetable frittata / Fresh-squeezed Mimosa

Third Course:Salmon cake with caviar and fresh sprouts / House-made Bloody Mary

Fourth Course:Espresso Martini Panna Cotta

For more information call 859.734.5411 or visit shakervillageky.org

859.734.5411
