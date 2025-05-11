Mother’s Day Farm to Table Brunch at Shaker Village
Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330
Enjoy an unforgettable Sunday brunch to celebrate Mother’s Day.Created by River Cottage Farms.
May 11, 2025 / 12pmSouth Union HotelBy Reservation Only
First Course:Fresh market Cobb salad with marinated egg and blue cheese dressing
Second Course:Spring vegetable frittata / Fresh-squeezed Mimosa
Third Course:Salmon cake with caviar and fresh sprouts / House-made Bloody Mary
Fourth Course:Espresso Martini Panna Cotta
For more information call 859.734.5411 or visit shakervillageky.org