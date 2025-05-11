Mother’s Day Farm to Table Brunch at Shaker Village

Enjoy an unforgettable Sunday brunch to celebrate Mother’s Day.Created by River Cottage Farms.

May 11, 2025 / 12pmSouth Union HotelBy Reservation Only

First Course:Fresh market Cobb salad with marinated egg and blue cheese dressing

Second Course:Spring vegetable frittata / Fresh-squeezed Mimosa

Third Course:Salmon cake with caviar and fresh sprouts / House-made Bloody Mary

Fourth Course:Espresso Martini Panna Cotta

For more information call 859.734.5411 or visit shakervillageky.org