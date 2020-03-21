× Expand Sheila Rush Mother and son take a break for a selfie as they enjoy the fun.

Mother-Son Rendezvous at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

This event is a take on "father-daughter" dances BUT there's no dancing and no dress clothes! Instead mothers and sons will don their camo and enjoy a variety of long hunter era activities! Participants will shoot a gun, throw a hatchet, whittle, start a fire with flint and much more!

This is a pre-registration, for fee, event. All registration forms and fees must be received by the park by Friday March 13th.

Cost is $25.00/couple. $15.00 each additional child.

Limited to 40 couples

For more information call (270) 487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov/tompkinsville/parks/historic/old-mulkey-meetinghouse-state-historic-site