Motherhood Out Loud at Market House Theatre

Motherhood Out Loud is a show about the experiences of mothers, traditional and non-traditional, in all shapes, sizes, and ethnicities. It unveils the inherent comedy in being a mother and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations. Tissues recommended. Laughter guaranteed.

Ticket Prices & Seating

Adults $12/Students $6

Friday, May 11, 2018 - 7:30pm

Saturday, May 12, 2018 - 7:30pm

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org