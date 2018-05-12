Motherhood Out Loud at Market House Theatre

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Motherhood Out Loud at Market House Theatre

Motherhood Out Loud is a show about the experiences of mothers, traditional and non-traditional, in all shapes, sizes, and ethnicities.  It unveils the inherent comedy in being a mother and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations.  Tissues recommended.  Laughter guaranteed.

Ticket Prices & Seating

Adults $12/Students $6

Friday, May 11, 2018 - 7:30pm

Saturday, May 12, 2018 - 7:30pm

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org

270-444-6828
May 2018

