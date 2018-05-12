Motherhood Out Loud at Market House Theatre
Motherhood Out Loud is a show about the experiences of mothers, traditional and non-traditional, in all shapes, sizes, and ethnicities. It unveils the inherent comedy in being a mother and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations. Tissues recommended. Laughter guaranteed.
Ticket Prices & Seating
Adults $12/Students $6
Friday, May 11, 2018 - 7:30pm
Saturday, May 12, 2018 - 7:30pm
For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org