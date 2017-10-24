Mothers of the Movement Discussion at Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center will host “Mothers of the Movement: A Community Dialogue” on Tuesday, October 24th from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. During the free program, local women will share their experiences on social justice initiatives and efforts to enact positive change. The goal of the night is to continue the dialogue for making our community a better place.

The panel will be moderated by Cassandra Webb from the Louisville Urban League. Participants include:

· Attica Scott, State Representative – District 41

· Gwen Young, In-House Counsel, Muhammad Ali Center

· Janene Shakir, Peace Education Program

This program is part of our temporary exhibit, Grandmother Power: A Global Phenomenon. The exhibit features photo essays about activist grandmothers in Canada, Swaziland, South Africa, Senegal, India, Argentina, the Philippines and Thailand plus indigenous grandmothers from around the world—all of whom are creating a better future for their grandchildren. It is on display until January 8, 2018.

For more information visit alicenter.org