Mothers of the Movement Discussion at Ali Center

to Google Calendar - Mothers of the Movement Discussion at Ali Center - 2017-10-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mothers of the Movement Discussion at Ali Center - 2017-10-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mothers of the Movement Discussion at Ali Center - 2017-10-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Mothers of the Movement Discussion at Ali Center - 2017-10-24 18:00:00

Muhammad Ali Center 144 North Sixth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Mothers of the Movement Discussion at Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center will host “Mothers of the Movement: A Community Dialogue” on Tuesday, October 24th from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. During the free program, local women will share their experiences on social justice initiatives and efforts to enact positive change. The goal of the night is to continue the dialogue for making our community a better place.

The panel will be moderated by Cassandra Webb from the Louisville Urban League. Participants include:

·         Attica Scott, State Representative – District 41

·         Gwen Young, In-House Counsel, Muhammad Ali Center

·         Janene Shakir, Peace Education Program

This program is part of our temporary exhibit, Grandmother Power: A Global Phenomenon. The exhibit features photo essays about activist grandmothers in Canada, Swaziland, South Africa, Senegal, India, Argentina, the Philippines and Thailand plus indigenous grandmothers from around the world—all of whom are creating a better future for their grandchildren. It is on display until January 8, 2018.

For more information visit alicenter.org

Info
Muhammad Ali Center 144 North Sixth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Mothers of the Movement Discussion at Ali Center - 2017-10-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mothers of the Movement Discussion at Ali Center - 2017-10-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mothers of the Movement Discussion at Ali Center - 2017-10-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Mothers of the Movement Discussion at Ali Center - 2017-10-24 18:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

October 18, 2017

Thursday

October 19, 2017

Friday

October 20, 2017

Saturday

October 21, 2017

Sunday

October 22, 2017

Monday

October 23, 2017

Tuesday

October 24, 2017

Submit Yours