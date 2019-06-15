Motor Show at the Kenton County Public Library

Kenton County Public Library - Erlanger Branch 401 Kenton Lands, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018

Stop by for this casual motor show to see foreign and domestic classic cars, motorcycles, and trucks from the 50's to beyond! Vote for your fan favorite! Interactive displays, and more!

For more information call (859) 962-4000 or visit  kentonlibrary.org

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
