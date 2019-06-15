Motor Show at the Kenton County Public Library
Kenton County Public Library - Erlanger Branch 401 Kenton Lands, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018
Free event for families and motor enthusiasts.
Stop by for this casual motor show to see foreign and domestic classic cars, motorcycles, and trucks from the 50's to beyond! Vote for your fan favorite! Interactive displays, and more!
For more information call (859) 962-4000 or visit kentonlibrary.org
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor