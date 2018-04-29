Motown the Musical at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

EVENT TIMES:

FRIDAY, APRIL 27; 8:00PM

SATURDAY, APRIL 28; 2:00PM & 8:00PM

SUNDAY, APRIL 29; 1:00PM & 6:30PM

It began as one man's story… became everyone's music… and is now Broadway's musical. MOTOWN THE MUSICAL is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and many more. Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat. Featuring classic songs such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” experience the story behind the music in the record-breaking smash hit MOTOWN THE MUSICAL!

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
