Moulin Rouge Interactive Film at RiverPark Center

7:00 PM 10:00 PM

Moulin Rouge | Interactive Film Experience

February 26th 2021 at 7pm

“The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return…”

The RiverPark Center invites you to follow the green fairy and join us for a film participation performance of Moulin Rouge!

Audience members receive a goodie bag filled with items to use during the film to make the experience even more interactive! We’re encouraging the audience to cheer, clap, and quote during your favorite moments, and use the goodie bag during the film! We’ll also have a shadow cast performing your favorite moments during the film!

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org