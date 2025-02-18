Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Kentucky Center
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Kentucky Center
Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® — including Best Musical!
Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment.
For more information, please call 502.584.7777 or visit kentuckyperformingarts.org/
