Mount Sterling Fly-in/ Drive-in Breakfast & Aviation Day

Join us at the Mount Sterling/ Montgomery County Airport Kentucky (KIOB) for the annual Mount Sterling Fly-In/ Drive-In Breakfast and Aviation Day. Breakfast starts at 7 am and ends around 11 am. Pilots flying in receive FREE breakfast. Main activities start around 9:00 am and end around 4:00 pm. We will once again offer airplane rides for a minimal charge ($25 per adult, $15 per child), a candy drop for the kids, food and other various vendors and many fun activities for the whole family.

More info on Facebook: Mount Sterling Fly-in/ Drive-in Pancake Breakfast & Aviation Day

For more information call (859) 312-6314.