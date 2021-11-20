Mount Westmore with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube at Rupp Arena

Supergroup Mount Westmore featuring American Rap Artists Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short at Rupp Arena

The new Supergroup Mount Westmore featuring American Rap Artists Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube,E-40 and Too Short is coming to Rupp Arena on Saturday, November 20th. Formed in late 2020, the supergroup's debut album is slated for release in late 2021.

For more information call (859) 233-4567 or visit rupparena.com