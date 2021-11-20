Mount Westmore with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube at Rupp Arena
to
Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Supergroup Mount Westmore featuring American Rap Artists Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short at Rupp Arena
The new Supergroup Mount Westmore featuring American Rap Artists Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube,E-40 and Too Short is coming to Rupp Arena on Saturday, November 20th. Formed in late 2020, the supergroup's debut album is slated for release in late 2021.
For more information call (859) 233-4567 or visit rupparena.com
Info
