Mountain Mystical Market @ Blue Licks Battlefield State Park on March 14th from 10-6.

Mountain Mystical Market at Blue Licks Battlefield State Park

Spend the day at the beautiful Blue Licks Battlefield State Park with local metaphysical vendors, crafters, psychics and healers. You will find readers using a variety of divination methods as well as crystals, art, oddities, jewelry, pottery and more available to purchase. Admission is $5 with kids under 12 admitted free. Twenty-five percent of the admission fee will be donated to the state park.

For more information visit mountainmysticalmarket.com