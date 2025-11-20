Movie Night: Charlie Brown Christmas at Heathen & Co. Booksellers

Heathen & Co. Booksellers 24 N Main Street , Kentucky 42431

Come out and enjoy a Thanksgiving classic for the whole family! A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving screening 6 pm with popcorn! FREE!

For more information call (270) 719-0926 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
