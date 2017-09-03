Movie: Silk Stockings at The Louisville Palace

to Google Calendar - Movie: Silk Stockings at The Louisville Palace - 2017-09-03 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Movie: Silk Stockings at The Louisville Palace - 2017-09-03 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Movie: Silk Stockings at The Louisville Palace - 2017-09-03 14:00:00 iCalendar - Movie: Silk Stockings at The Louisville Palace - 2017-09-03 14:00:00

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202

 Movie: Silk Stockings at The Louisville Palace

Doors: 1:00pm

Show: 2:00pm

Artist Info:

"A musical remake of Ninotchka: After three bumbling Soviet agents fail in their mission to retrieve a straying Soviet composer from Paris, the beautiful, ultra-serious Ninotchka is sent to complete their mission and to retrieve them. She starts out condemning the decadent West, but gradually falls under its spell, with the help of Steve Canfield, an American movie producer." - John Oswalt

Featuring: Fred Astaire, Cyd Charisse, Janis Paige

For more information or to purchase tickets visit louisvillepalace.com or at The Louisville Palace Box Office, 625 South Fourth Street.

Info
The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Film
502.883.5804
to Google Calendar - Movie: Silk Stockings at The Louisville Palace - 2017-09-03 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Movie: Silk Stockings at The Louisville Palace - 2017-09-03 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Movie: Silk Stockings at The Louisville Palace - 2017-09-03 14:00:00 iCalendar - Movie: Silk Stockings at The Louisville Palace - 2017-09-03 14:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

August 11, 2017

Saturday

August 12, 2017

Sunday

August 13, 2017

Monday

August 14, 2017

Tuesday

August 15, 2017

Wednesday

August 16, 2017

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™