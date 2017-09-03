Movie: Silk Stockings at The Louisville Palace

Doors: 1:00pm

Show: 2:00pm

Artist Info:

"A musical remake of Ninotchka: After three bumbling Soviet agents fail in their mission to retrieve a straying Soviet composer from Paris, the beautiful, ultra-serious Ninotchka is sent to complete their mission and to retrieve them. She starts out condemning the decadent West, but gradually falls under its spell, with the help of Steve Canfield, an American movie producer." - John Oswalt

Featuring: Fred Astaire, Cyd Charisse, Janis Paige

For more information or to purchase tickets visit louisvillepalace.com or at The Louisville Palace Box Office, 625 South Fourth Street.