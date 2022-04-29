× Expand Planet of the Tapes Mr. Bikey & Friends

Mr. Bikey & Friends at Planet of the Tapes

MrBikey the Comedian was not always a comic, born Bikeyta Summers in Allentown, P.A. He grew up in South Georgia then moved to Ohio at fourteen years old. During these drastic changes he acquired a different perspective on life, including never judge a book by it's cover. As the son of a brilliant mother and brutal pimping father, Mrbikey's views were skewed to think his upbringing would lead him to a life of crime, ridicule and shame; he was right! He knew his life had more in store so he took his story and turned it into the funniest life stories you could imagine. MrBikey has worked with Kyle Grooms, Rodney Perry, and Alex Ortiz. After learning the how to's of comedy, BuyKeyLLC was born, an entertainment company produced by MrBikey. His company is set out on booking the best comedians and music acts around the states. He has also been seen independent movies The Maintenance Man and Let's Eat. He has 6,7,8 kids.

This show also features James Ferguson, Qsmoke, Uncool Randy, and Hillary Boston!

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind,

Unwind

For more information call 502-742-1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events/16312/t/tickets