Mr. Popper’s Penguins at the Norton Center

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

  Direct from New York and London’s West End comes the smash hit Mr. Popper’s Penguins, based on the book by Richard and Florence Atwater. Painter and decorator by day, Mr. Popper spends his time dreaming of Antarctic adventures. He is astounded when one day a packing crate arrives on his doorstep and a penguin waddles out!  With original songs and spectacular performing penguin puppets, this delightful, action-packed musical adaptation of Richard and Florence Atwater’s popular book (also made into a Hollywood film starring Jim Carrey) is the perfect family treat! March 5, Newlin Hall.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com

