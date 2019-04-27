Muddfest 2019 at the Owensboro Sportscenter

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

 This show is not for the faint of heart!  Hard rockers Puddle of Mudd will headline an electric show at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Saturday, April 27 at 7pm!  The band has sold over seven million albums to date and has had a string of number 1 mainstream rock hits, including “Control” and “She Hates Me” off of their triple-platinum album “Come Clean.”  With support from Saliva, Trapt, Saving Abel, and Tantric, Owensboro can get ready for one rocking night!

Fans are encouraged to come early for the X-Fest live Battle of the Bands Pre-Party outside the Owensboro Sportscenter starting at 4pm!  First band will perform at 4:30pm with the second band scheduled to take the stage at 5pm.

For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301 View Map
