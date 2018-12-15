Muddy Boots Play Group at Bernheim Forest

Bernheim’s Children at Play Network offers another opportunity for children to play outside this spring. Muddy Boots is a forest play group for children ages 3 to 6 which runs from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15 at the Woodland Pavilion. Children will enjoy free play in the forest and self-directed exploration in an all-weather adventure under the trees. Space is limited. For more information on the Children at Play Network visit childrenatplaynetwork.com

Registration is required by noon on the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955-8512. The cost is $15 for Bernheim members and $20 for non-members.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org